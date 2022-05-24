ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, OH

Giant Eagle recalls apple slices, peanut butter packs due to Jif recall

NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

Giant Eagle recalls apple slices, peanut butter packs due to Jif recall. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3x43yqL. Giant Eagle recalls apple slices, peanut butter packs

www.nbc4i.com

NBC4 Columbus

Lovable pup available for adoption, fostering

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A curious and relaxed dog named Theseus hopes to find a forever home. This 4.5-year-old weighs in at 56 pounds and loves attention. This male is a goofball who marches to the beat of his own drum, is super motivated by treats, and is curious about his surroundings. Theseus can be […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why U-Pick strawberry season is delayed, and where you can find them

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The season has arrived for U-pick fresh produce. https://nbc4i.co/3NBQ0cA. Why U-Pick strawberry season is delayed, and where …. Ohio redistricting maps again rejected by state court. Is Ohio-based Wendy’s for sale?. Columbus teacher, union react after Texas shooting. Washington Court House superintendent pens letter...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Health violations found at Ohio attractions, reports show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 Investigates reviewed health inspection reports at some of Ohio’s most popular attractions for family fun during the summer. Dr. Riza Conroy, a family physician at OSU Wexner Medical Center has one word of advice to prevent foodborne illness during the warmer months: “Chill, chill, chill, chill,” she said. “That’s how […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Local Saves 35-Year-Old Turtle in Roadway

PICKAWAY – A older turtle was saved after being hit by a vehicle on Hagerty Road. Around 2:45 pm a local person who lives on Hagerty road came across a large turtle in the roadway and immediately jumped into action. When she approached the turtle she noticed that the turtle had recent damage from a possible vehicle while trying to cross the roadway. The animal was moved off the roadway into a nearby farm field where she went to Stages Pond to seek help.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Supermarket News

Kroger launches Ocado ‘spoke’ facility in central Ohio

The Kroger Co. has opened an Ocado-automated “spoke” e-commerce fulfillment facility to help process online grocery orders in central Ohio. Located on Shook Road in Lockbourne, Ohio, the 61,000-square-foot spoke will work with Kroger’s 375,000-square-foot, Ocado-automated customer fulfillment center (CFC) in Monroe, Ohio, and serve as a last-mile cross-dock site, the supermarket giant said Wednesday. The Lockbourne spoke will extend the reach of the Monroe CFC “hub” to customers up to 200 miles away — at full capacity enabling consumers in more than 250 central Ohio ZIP codes, including the Columbus area, to access Kroger Delivery service, Kroger noted. The new spoke facility, which has begun filling online orders, will employ up to 200 associates.
LOCKBOURNE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Is Ohio-based Wendy’s for sale?

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The largest shareholder of Dublin, Ohio-based fast-food giant Wendy’s is considering acquiring the entire company. Wendy’s stock jumped 9.8 percent Wednesday after Trian Fund Management, which already owns 19 percent of the company, said it was considering buying the rest of the company, according to the Associated Press. Trian Fund Management […]
DUBLIN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Dwayne Haskins was intoxicated when killed on freeway, report shows

Dwayne Haskins was intoxicated when killed on freeway, report shows. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3yUtJ5B.
WORTHINGTON, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Exiled by Intel: Money, Uncertainty and Complicated Feelings in Licking County

Ray and Vicki Rusmisel never imagined just how quickly the homestead they had built over 36 years could be obliterated. The couple, now retired from their jobs as a glazier and a clerical worker, raised their three children in a century-old farmhouse on Jug Street in Jersey Township that they bought for $76,000 at a sheriff’s sale in 1986. Both from farming families, they liked the area’s rural quality. The house, set on 5 acres, was distressed and vacant when they got it, but they remodeled and fixed it up. A year later, when an adjoining, landlocked parcel of 32 acres came up for auction, they purchased that as well for another $30,000. Over the decades that followed, the Rusmisels created “our own piece of heaven.” They put in a half-acre pond that they stocked with catfish, bluegill, bullfrogs and more. Ray built a playhouse for the children and grandkids to use, and the couple planted a wide variety of nut- and fruit-bearing trees and enjoyed the orioles, finches and bluebirds that nested there each spring.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Longtime Central Ohio banking leader Ron Seiffert has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Ron Seiffert, a longtime local banking executive who had just returned to Central Ohio after a five-year absence, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, according to a press release from the bank he led. Seiffert, CEO of Northwest Bancshares Inc. (Nasdaq:NWBI), was 65 and died from natural causes, the bank said. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

A unique retreat for your next getaway

You shall be King! A Macbeth quote that sums up exactly what you’ll feel like while staying at the Glenlaurel Inn! Shawn Ireland and the Live Happy Live Well team give us an inside look a unique retreat just south of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH

