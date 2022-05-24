Little firefighter rides to school with Mt. Pleasant Fire Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Savannah Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection to an ongoing drug investigation on Savannah’s Southside. Lamont Antonio Walters, Sr., 46, was booked into the Chatham County jail May 26 on charges of trafficking cocaine, three counts of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of drug-related objects, and drugs not in original container.

