GRAND ISLE, La. - A town nearly obliterated by Hurricane Ida's path last year, Grand Isle was slammed by more than 10 feet of storm surge. "It was horrific. When that roof, peeled up and the water started coming in, I said 'guys, this could be it. If the rest of the roof comes off, we could be in trouble,'" Grand Isle Chief Scooter Resweber recalled. "Our wind gauge broke at 148 miles an hour sustained. It stopped working completely."

GRAND ISLE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO