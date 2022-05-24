7 Times Fred and George Weasley Made Us Smile and Cry

Only two more episodes left of Barry this season? What gives? Last week, Sally experienced her literal fifteen minutes of fame, as her show Joplin hit the streaming platform BanShe with an uber-fresh Rotten Tomatoes score, only to be canceled within a few hours because “the algorithm felt it wasn’t hitting the right taste clusters.” Meanwhile, Cousineau was finally owning up to his wrongdoing in his career as a struggling actor and was trying to right some wrongs. Not everyone was appreciative of his apologies, however, as his ex-girlfriend and theater director told him off at Joe Montegna’s dinner party. And what about Barry? He went to Cristobal and Hank for relationship advice in an attempt to mend his relationship with Sally, only to learn that their relationship was too far beyond repair. The mother and son duo were all set to kill Barry when the mother accidentally pulled the trigger and shot her son. The episode ended with Barry narrowly avoiding a gunshot, wondering what the hell life had in store for him next.

TV SERIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO