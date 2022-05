COLUMBUS – Columbus police officers chased down a suspect who fired shots at one of the city’s police substations Wednesday morning. Officers were inside the substation in the 400 block of Woodrow Avenue on the South Side at 11:20 a.m. when they heard a gunshot from outside and looked out to see the man firing shots at the substation, Det. Frank Miller of the felony assault unit said.

