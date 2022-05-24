3 pedestrians hit by car in South Salt Lake chain-reaction crash

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Three people, including a baby, were injured Monday evening in South Salt Lake when a pickup truck hit a car and sent it onto the sidewalk, where it hit the pedestrians.

The accident happened at the intersection of 3300 South and West Temple. According to South Salt Lake Police, the truck was turning on northbound West Temple when it hit a car that was traveling west on 3300.

The impact pushed the car onto the sidewalk, where it hit a man, a woman, and her 1-year-old child. They were standing on the sidewalk and waiting to cross the street.

Five people in total were involved. Police said all three pedestrians and one of the drivers were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, though the condition of the child has been upgraded to "stable," and the adults injured in the crash are also expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators say impairment does not appear to be a factor in this case, and so far no citations have been issued, but the investigation is ongoing.