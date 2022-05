FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) responded to a call about a shooting on Tuesday, May 24 in the 3900 Block of Johnson Street. According to police, the incident happened around 7:25 a.m. When police arrived, they say a 33-year-old Deangelo Lee had been shot multiple times. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO