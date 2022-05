The Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra will present four summer concerts of classical, jazz and contemporary works as its IPO Summer @ Olympia Fields Country Club 2022 series. Two performances will be given at 6:15 p.m. and again at 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, July 13, July 27, and Aug. 10. Guests can arrange to have dinner at the country club. “Energetic, beautiful, and engaging music for 55 minutes on a summer evening – IPO Summer @ Olympia Fields Country Club chamber music concerts have become a huge draw for hundreds of Southland residents looking . . .

OLYMPIA FIELDS, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO