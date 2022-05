PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A night for fun turns to terror in West Philadelphia. Police say four people were shot Wednesday night on their way to a prom party and the suspect is still on the loose. Police described the scene before the shooting to be pretty festive. They described the event as a prom–send-off party. Then, out of nowhere, a man riding a mountain bike pulled up to the party and started firing shots. Now, police are looking for the shooter. Police tell CBS3 the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on the 3500 block of Fairmount Avenue. The target, a 19-year-old boy, was...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO