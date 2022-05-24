Neighbors say teen was raped on her way to Homewood bus station, police investigating

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are investigating allegations of rape, and this has some in Homewood on edge.

Allegations of rape in Homewood have neighbors wanting to hand out what they call street justice.

“Ain’t no playing around out here right now. As you have seen in Homewood, it’s a lot of violence that goes on right now. I have no respect for people who violate kids or women,” said Chris Gordon.

Gordon lives near N Homewood and Hamilton Avenue. Gordon tells Channel 11 that family members of a 17-year-old girl knocked on his door and said their loved one was raped on her way to the Homewood Busway. He says they asked him if he saw anything.

“It happened right on my street, right in front of my house. And I have cameras in my house. I’ve been looking at my cameras all day. I’m trying to see if I can see this dude on camera. This is my neighborhood, and we’re not going for that, " said Gordon.

“Yeah, that could have happened to anybody. You usually feel safe in the morning. You know, going to school, going to work in the morning,” said Aleia Smith.

Smith says she was waiting for her kid’s bus this morning at this intersection, and then she saw several police officers, the mother and daughter making the report, and her family going door to door.

“That could’ve been anyone’s child on the way to the busway. This is a popular place in the morning for kids going to school all over the city. You know I have nieces who catch the bus at the busway,” said Smith.

We reached out to Pittsburgh Police. They sent us this statement that reads in part:

“A 17-year-old female filed a report with the police. The Special Victims Unit is reviewing the video, and the allegation is being investigated.”

If you can help in this investigation, call Zone 5 police.

