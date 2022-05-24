The Spinners

SEN. BRIAN JONES' BILL TO SAVE OFF-ROAD COMPETITION IN CALIFORNIA ADVANCES IN SENATE. May 26, 2022 (Washington, D.C.) - Legislation by Sen. Brian Jones to save off-road vehicle competitions in California was unanimously approved Wednesday by the state Senate. Error message. Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit...
May 24, 2022 (La Mesa) -- A resolution in support of three State legislative bills which address street harassment in public places, transit and private businesses will be considered by the La Mesa Council at its meeting tonight at 6 p.m. The measure is item 12.1 on the agenda. Vice...
May 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:. LOCAL. 20% of region’s homeless live in East County, data shows (San Diego Union-Tribune) Lemon Grove residents would...
May 24, 2022 (San Diego’s East County) -- Every two years, we elect lawmakers to represent us in Washington. We put our trust in them and expect them to fight for what’s best for our communities. What we don’t expect is for our elected representatives to abuse their...
May 24, 2022 (El Cajon) — “I don’t care if y’all heard this a million times but I’m about to make it a million and one: banning abortions only bans safe ones,” proclaimed Huda Ahmed from the steps of the Grossmont Union School District offices during East County Justice Coalition’s (ECJC) reproductive rights rally on May 18.
