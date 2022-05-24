Beware of a bear wandering around this Michigan county
Officials in a Saginaw County community are warning residents to beware a bear spotted in the area. Thomas Township announced there were three sightings of the animal last...www.detroitnews.com
I live in mason county we had one come in 2 nights I a row we took over bird feeders down for a week it hasn’t been back
