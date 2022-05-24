ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw County, MI

Beware of a bear wandering around this Michigan county

Detroit News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials in a Saginaw County community are warning residents to beware a bear spotted in the area. Thomas Township announced there were three sightings of the animal last...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 4

Razz
5d ago

I live in mason county we had one come in 2 nights I a row we took over bird feeders down for a week it hasn’t been back

Reply(1)
2
Up North Voice

Dole named to Houghton Lake post

LANSING – Michigan communities will soon benefit from the addition of 19 state troopers who graduated this afternoon from the 141st Trooper Recruit School, which was the department’s first recruit school for licensed police officers. During the ceremony in Lansing, in which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the keynote...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
WILX-TV

2 injured in Lansing car crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two people are in the hospital following a car crash in Lansing. The crash happened at the intersection of Miller Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lansing Police said one driver ran a red light on Miller Road, crashing into...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Humane Society asking for help to pay bills, help injured puppy

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - The Humane Society of Midland County continues to encourage residents to adopt a furry friend, but the nonprofit is also dealing with mounting bills. Now they are asking for your help. Five-month-old Dakota came to the Humane Society of Midland County from South Texas, and she...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
WNEM

U.S. Coast Guard warns of hazardous weather conditions on Lake Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The U.S. Coast Guard is warning the public to be aware of potentially hazardous weather conditions on Lake Michigan throughout Memorial Day weekend. The National Weather Service issued multiple beach hazard statements and small craft advisories around Lake Michigan. The Coast Guard said the public should be aware of 25 knot winds, two-to-eight-foot waves, rip currents, dense fog and the chance of showers and thunderstorms.
98.7 WFGR

What West Michigan Stores Will Be Open on Memorial Day?

There is nothing worse on a holiday weekend than needing an item and all the stores are closed. The website offers.com checked with many major retailers to find out what their hours will be this Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th. We have also checked with some additional stores and added to that list.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Squirrel caused outage that cut power to thousands in Saginaw Township

SAGINAW TWP, MI -- -- Consumers Energy reports that power was interrupted to roughly 6,500 hundred residential and business customers because a squirrel damaged equipment at a power substation. Consumers representative Terry DeDoes says at 10:51 a.m. on Friday, May 27, a squirrel got into the Cheyenne substation in Saginaw...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Saginaw fire damages downtown building

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - An overnight fire has damaged a building in downtown Saginaw. The fire happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on Lapeer Avenue and Weadock Avenue. There’s still no word on what caused the fire or if there are any injuries. Stay with TV5 on air and online...
SAGINAW, MI
WNEM

Thieves Targeting Gas Tanks

As the weather continues to warm up, more residents and kids are looking to cool off by going to local pools or beaches. An increase in threats to Mid-Michigan schools has the Genesee County Sheriff's Office taking a more proactive approach. TV5 News Update - Friday afternoon, May 27. Updated:...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Michigan sheriff: Whenever there is a threat, you do not wait

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - In the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson wants residents in Genesee County to know his office is being proactive to threats of violence in schools and other locations. “Our own procedures here in the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Men rescued after taking boat over Dow Dam in Midland

MIDLAND, MI — Two men were no worse for wear after taking a boat over the Dow Dam on the Tittabawassee River. About 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, Midland firefighters responded to a report of two men having gone over the dam. One crew brought the department’s water rescue boat and equipment as others went right to the site to begin rescue efforts.
MIDLAND, MI
WLNS

Customers angry after being double charged at Meijer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People are angry and confused after hundreds to thousands of dollars were taken from their bank accounts last weekend. The funds still haven’t been returned. Last weekend, a spokesperson from Meijer says technical issues with Chase Bank’s processing caused customers to be charged double, triple and even 14 times for a […]
deadlinedetroit.com

Gallery: This 3-week-old Detroit Zoo 'snow monkey' brings the cute

See how one family in Royal Oak spends this last weekend of May. "The newest member of the Japanese macaque troop is already starting to venture out," the Detroit Zoo tweets Sunday with these photos of the unnamed newcomer born exactly three weeks earlier. Its mother, named Lynda by keepers,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Retired Wayne County Judge Paul Teranes dies at 86

Retired Wayne County Judge Paul S. Teranes was known for attention to detail and his gentle demeanor, whether inside or outside the courtroom. A Grosse Pointe resident, Judge Teranes served on the Wayne County Circuit Court bench for 19 years before his retirement in January 2001. Judge Teranes began his...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Reader's Digest

These Kayakers Fought for Survival After Big Waves Overturned Their Boats

It was meant to be another boys’ trip, the latest in a tradition that stretched back more than two decades. Every other year, the old friends—Jim Farrington, 49, an electrical lineman in Alden, Michigan; Sean Royston, 47, an electrical grid systems manager in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin; and Tolan Annis, 53, the co-owner of a craft distillery in Grand Ledge, Michigan—had kissed their wives goodbye and headed out on an expedition. This time they decided to kayak Lake Superior’s Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, a challenging out-and-back route.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing Board of Water & Light ends Chili Cook-Off event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water and Light announced Thursday it has decided to retire the Chili Cook-Off. According to a social media post, the BWL said the decision was made after “much discussion and thought.”. “We appreciate the support this community has provided the event...
LANSING, MI

