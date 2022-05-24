FDA CLEARS COVID BOOSTER SHOT FOR HEALTHY KIDS AGES 5 TO 11
3 days ago
May 23, 2022 (San Diego) – On May 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a single booster shot for children ages 5 through 11 years old, at least five months after completion of a primary series...
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students and teachers in the San Diego Unified School District may have to mask up once again starting today. According to a letter sent out from the district, new policies will trigger an indoor mask rule if certain criteria are meant, such as an infection rate of more than five percent within an individual school.
Seven years ago, when Erin and Jason Daniels moved their young family to the resort-like Lake San Marcos—a community originally built for retirees—it felt like a bold gamble. Now their North County neighborhood couldn’t be more coveted by a new generation of young homeowners attracted to the area’s many amenities. The real-estate power couple, whose boutique Daniels Home Collective also provides design services, deserves a lot of the credit for making it cool.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With increases in COVID-19 cases in schools and communities, the San Diego Unified School District has a plan to reinstate mask mandates starting Wednesday if specific conditions are met in individual schools. The district sent a letter, obtained by KUSI, to parents and families informing...
The offerings at one of the only restaurants in San Diego offering Chamorro food – the ethnic, authentic taste of Guam – may indeed be good enough to make you smack your lips. But. , the dining establishment on Miramar Road, got its name from a far deeper...
Here in San Diego, we don’t take things too seriously, until it comes to our beloved California burrito. This carne asada and French fry-stuffed behemoth was invented here, and has been diligently filling our bellies and soaking up our late-night booze ever since. Whether eaten alongside a refreshing craft beer or on the shores of one of our beautiful beaches, California burritos are so intertwined with life in SD that they’re practically embedded in our DNA. Considering how many places serve our hometown pride, how does one go about narrowing down your options when your stomach is growling and your wallet is light? We’ve done our due diligence and, our waistbands notwithstanding, have come up with 14 of our favorite California burritos in one handy list:
As reported earlier this week by The Coast News, the latest data on Homelessness in San Diego County show that the homeless population in the county has grown more than 10% during the past two years. The data also reveal that, within the region, the experience of the numerous localities...
How are our local schools coping with the news of the latest school shooting? KPBS reporter Kitty Alvarado has local reactions. The San Diego County community is reacting to another mass shooting at a school. The shooting was at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas where an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two teachers Tuesday.
SAN DIEGO — We're all feeling the pain as inflation cuts into family finances. It feels like the cost of just about everything is going up daily. Now, that includes babysitters. "So, the rates nationwide have gone up drastically for childcare in your home, so whether it's a babysitter...
San Diego County logged 4,993 new COVID-19 infections over the past four days amid the continued rapid spread of the virus. According to the county Health and Human Services Agency, 1,367 new cases were recorded Friday, 1,345 on Saturday, 1,208 Sunday and 1,073 Monday. The new infections lifted the county’s...
May 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:. LOCAL. 20% of region’s homeless live in East County, data shows (San Diego Union-Tribune) Lemon Grove residents would...
