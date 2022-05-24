ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

FDA CLEARS COVID BOOSTER SHOT FOR HEALTHY KIDS AGES 5 TO 11

 May 23, 2022

May 23, 2022 (San Diego) – On May 17, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized a single booster shot for children ages 5 through 11 years old, at least five months after completion of a primary series...

Author of 'Unmasked' Ian Miller reacts to SDUSD's new COVID-19 stategies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Students and teachers in the San Diego Unified School District may have to mask up once again starting today. According to a letter sent out from the district, new policies will trigger an indoor mask rule if certain criteria are meant, such as an infection rate of more than five percent within an individual school.
The Daniels Family Takes Us On a Tour of Their Lake San Marcos Home

Seven years ago, when Erin and Jason Daniels moved their young family to the resort-like Lake San Marcos—a community originally built for retirees—it felt like a bold gamble. Now their North County neighborhood couldn't be more coveted by a new generation of young homeowners attracted to the area's many amenities.
SDUSD reimplements indoor mask mandate amid rising COVID cases

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – With increases in COVID-19 cases in schools and communities, the San Diego Unified School District has a plan to reinstate mask mandates starting Wednesday if specific conditions are met in individual schools.
The Authentic Taste of Guam – in San Diego

The offerings at one of the only restaurants in San Diego offering Chamorro food – the ethnic, authentic taste of Guam – may indeed be good enough to make you smack your lips.
14 Legit Spots to Try San Diego's Infamous California Burrito

Here in San Diego, we don't take things too seriously, until it comes to our beloved California burrito. This carne asada and French fry-stuffed behemoth was invented here, and has been diligently filling our bellies and soaking up our late-night booze ever since.
Commentary: Homeless count reveals failures in Encinitas plan

As reported earlier this week by The Coast News, the latest data on Homelessness in San Diego County show that the homeless population in the county has grown more than 10% during the past two years.
Here's what you will pay for a babysitter in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — We're all feeling the pain as inflation cuts into family finances. It feels like the cost of just about everything is going up daily. Now, that includes babysitters.
EAST COUNTY ROUNDUP: LOCAL AND STATEWIDE NEWS

May 24, 2022 (San Diego) -- East County Roundup highlights top stories of interest to East County and San Diego's inland regions, published in other media. This week's round-up stories include:. LOCAL. 20% of region's homeless live in East County, data shows (San Diego Union-Tribune)
