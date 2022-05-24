House Fire Kills 3 Children In Crescent, Community Comes Together

A house fire claimed the lives of three children in Crescent on Sunday. Now, the State Fire Marshall is investigating.

The mother of the three children, frantic outside the home trying to get her kids from inside the home.

911: “I have a fire at my house! … Oak Street, right now!”

“I tried to rush over there, and the mom was on the ground crying and screaming telling us that her kids in there,” said neighbor Dylan Murch.

Chad Henning was driving home from church when he saw the smoke and a frantic crowd.

“He said there's babies in there and I took off. And then I took off and the cop tackled me off,” said Chad Henning with Crescent VFW Auxiliary.

Despite valiant efforts, there was nothing they could do.

“They tried busting out windows to get in the house, but front to back it was engulfed in fire,” said Henning.

Within minutes both structures were burning.

Three girls under the age of six had died.

Henning with the VFW said they are now collecting monetary and house good donations to help the two women who lost so much.

“Crescent is pretty tight knit, there's a lot of love here, it doesn’t matter if you've been here twenty years or a couple months, we come together in times of tragedy,” said Henning.

State fire investigators said the fire appears to have been electrical, but the investigation is still underway.

If you would like to help with recovery efforts, you can donate to the following links or take your donation to the Crescent VFW Auxiliary.

GoFundMe Link.

GoFundMe Link.