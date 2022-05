CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s one of the most significant accomplishments in motorsports, and it was achieved by a former NASCAR driver who now lives in Rowan County. Donnie Allison, a member of the famed “Alabama Gang,” brother of Bobby Allison, and uncle of Davey Allison, was the victor in the 1970 World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, and he also managed a top 5 finish in the Indy 500.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO