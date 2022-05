PLYMOUTH CO., Iowa — One person is dead and another is hurt after a utility vehicle accident early Memorial Day morning in Plymouth Co., Iowa. According to the Iowa State Patrol, 19-year-old Zoey Cason was driving a utility terrain vehicle on K18, north of Sioux City, when she hit the brakes and turned to avoid hitting a fence post at about 12:20 a.m. on Monday, May 30th.

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO