SIOUX CITY, IA — Severe thunderstorms are likely for Siouxland Sunday and Monday. SUNDAY: Storms will most likely remain isolated, but any storms that form will quickly become severe. Tennis ball size hail was reported Sunday morning in Sioux Falls, SD. This means that the atmosphere is capable of very large hail and many other severe weather hazards later Sunday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a large portion of Siouxland under an Enhanced Risk (3 out of 5) for severe storms Sunday.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO