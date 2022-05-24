ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Record numbers in Arkansas early voting

thv11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrimary elections usually have a low voter...

www.thv11.com

Comments / 8

Related
Kait 8

Arkansas primary election makes history

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – While the Arkansas preferential primary elections have come and gone, the history made sure hasn’t, with a few candidate “firsts” on the table. Politicians on all sides broke barriers Tuesday night, with a number of top Arkansas positions up for grabs...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas’ electric coops to spend $1.66 billion on broadband expansion

Diamond State Networks, a coalition of 13 Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, is the newest wholesale broadband provider in the state with the goal of providing high-speed internet access to 1.25 million rural Arkansans. The Jonesboro-based coalition is co-managed by Mitchell Johnson, president and CEO of Ozarks Electric, and Jeremiah Sloan, president...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
State
Arkansas State
THV11

Arkansans paying additional $452 each month due to inflation, experts say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recently, Arkansas Sen. John Boozman’s office issued a news release that touched on the struggles for families throughout the state due to the 40-year high inflation rates. The senator's office highlighted a potentially large number, as the press release claimed that “inflation cost Arkansans...
KYTV

Northern Arkansas cunty clerks report complications on election night

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Several counties reported difficulties tallying ballots Tuesday evening once the polls closed. A series of delays and significant mishaps plagued the Baxter County Election Commission as candidates eagerly awaited to learn the unofficial results for their primary races. The mishaps included a lost thumb drive containing a count of the votes from Midway’s polling location, a chain of custody issues, misplaced summary tapes, and two unsealed tabulation machines used throughout the day.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Early Voting#Arkansans
KHBS

Arkansas redistricting changes ballots for May primaries

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas voters will see different state House and Senate districts on their ballots on Tuesday than they did last election day. State redistricting was completed at the end of 2021. Due to the population increase in Northwest Arkansas, there were House and Senate seats added. District...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
talkbusiness.net

State Senate races across central, south Arkansas oust two incumbents

There will be two fewer incumbents in the Arkansas State Senate after Tuesday’s primary election returns are officially tabulated. State Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, and State Sen. Charles Beckham, R-Magnolia, trailed their primary opponents in their re-election bids to the upper chamber, according to unofficial election results provided by the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office.
MAGNOLIA, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC News

Arkansas Attorney General Primary Election Results

Republican Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin is looking to switch roles, facing off against Leon Jones Jr. in the GOP primary for state attorney general. Primaries with only one candidate are not included on the ballot. Thus, there is no coverage of results for the Democratic attorney general primary.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Home aide shortage threatens care for developmentally disabled Arkansans

In December, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a plan to bring relief to thousands of families stuck on a waiting list for Medicaid-funded services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Under the governor’s plan, Arkansas will spend an additional $37.6 million each year to expand a program that pays for...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy