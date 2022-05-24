Record numbers in Arkansas early voting

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Several counties reported difficulties tallying ballots Tuesday evening once the polls closed. A series of delays and significant mishaps plagued the Baxter County Election Commission as candidates eagerly awaited to learn the unofficial results for their primary races. The mishaps included a lost thumb drive containing a count of the votes from Midway’s polling location, a chain of custody issues, misplaced summary tapes, and two unsealed tabulation machines used throughout the day.
