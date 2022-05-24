Oak Grove Wins Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

FARGO, N.D — As the regular season conference champs North Dakota State baseball racking up multiple Summit League honors the day before the tournament gets underway. Starting with Tyler Oakes. In his first season at helm gets coach of the year. Becoming the only Bison coach to win the win award. Oakes not only helped them to a first ever conference title and number one seed for the postseason but also 30-wins, 17 in league play, in back to back seasons. Under his watch, the Herd hit the second best batting average as a team and the third best era as a pitching staff.

FARGO, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO