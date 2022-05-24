ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Oak Grove Wins Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

By Nick Couzin
kvrr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D — Oak Grove baseball uses heads up baserunning to win the Chris Heise...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 0

kvrr.com

NDSU-Arizona Game on September 17th to Kick at 10 P.M.

FARGO, N.D — They’ll be late night with the bison this fall as kick-off times were announced for the football season and the match-up with Arizona on September 17th is scheduled for 10 p.m. Besides the homecoming game against Youngstown state every other game kicks at 2:30. The...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

NDSU Baseball Racks Up Summit League Awards

FARGO, N.D — As the regular season conference champs North Dakota State baseball racking up multiple Summit League honors the day before the tournament gets underway. Starting with Tyler Oakes. In his first season at helm gets coach of the year. Becoming the only Bison coach to win the win award. Oakes not only helped them to a first ever conference title and number one seed for the postseason but also 30-wins, 17 in league play, in back to back seasons. Under his watch, the Herd hit the second best batting average as a team and the third best era as a pitching staff.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Fans pack Newman Outdoor Field for some baseball

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- RedHawks baseball is back. Their home opener gives fans a chance to come out enjoy the weather and root for their team. Ms. North Dakota 2021 set the tone with the Star Spangled Banner and then we were ready to play ball. The RedHawks faithful came pouring...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

RedHawks Sweep Milwaukee in First Home Series

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawk cap off the first home series with a sweep of the Milwaukee Milkmen. The RedHawks closed out the finale with a 7-5 victory behind a four-run second inning. The Hawks are back on the road Friday night in Sioux City.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

RedHawks Comeback to Win Home Opener Against Milwaukee

FARGO, N.D — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks come back to beat the Milwaukee Milkmen, 4-3, in their home opener. Sam Dexter brought home the first run in the fourth inning before John Silviano tied the game up in the eight and Manny Boscan walked it off in the ninth. Game...
FARGO, ND
740thefan.com

Tara Bieniewicz transfers to UND

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics)- University of North Dakota head women’s basketball coach Mallory Bernhard announced the signing of a sixth future Fighting Hawk. Joining North Dakota for her fifth year of eligibility and after a record-breaking four years at Trine University is Tara Bieniewicz from Chesterfield, Mich. She will join newcomers Amanda Roach from Brighton, Mich., Mikayla Aumer from Mora, Minn., Rakiyah Beal from Detroit, Mich., Nakiyah Hurst from Milwaukee, Wisc., and Darcy Jardine from Cheyenne, Wyo.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kvrr.com

Moorhead Restaurant Fixture, Speak Easy, To Close May 30

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Speak Easy, which billed itself as Moorhead’s best Italian restaurant and lounge, is closing for good. In a social media post, operators of the restaurant writing you should come one, come all to enjoy your favorite menu item, drink or employee as this will be its last week.
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse to close in June

FARGO (KVRR) – A Fargo bar that’s been a fixture on 13th Ave. S. for three decades is closing. Borrowed Buck Roadhouse announced the closure Wednesday on social media. “Hey everyone, it is with a heavy heart I announce that after 30 years Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse in Fargo will be closing its doors for good! We will be partying hard until then so make sure you come on out and see all of us one last time!”
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

New additions for Hospice of the Red River Valley for “hospital in disguise”

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Major development is underway for the Hospice of the Red River Valley including new additions for patients and their loved ones in a 20-year project. Many people across Fargo-Moorhead come to South Fargo to celebrate while those behind the project break the ground and dig in dirt starting the construction process.
FARGO, ND
knuj.net

MISSING NORTH DAKOTA TEEN BELIEVED TO BE IN REDWOOD FALLS AREA

North Dakota authorities are looking for a teenager who is believed to have run away from home. Redwood Falls police say they received reports that 17-year-old Jazmine Rudland may be in the Redwood Falls area. Rudland is from the Jamestown, North Dakota area and reportedly left home around 2:30 pm Wednesday, May 18. She was last seen wearing jean shorts and a black and white flannel shirt. If anyone has any information, they should call the Redwood Falls Police Department.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
lptv.org

1st Annual Horse Nation Days Held Near Ponsford

More than 100 people from the community and nearby attended Horse Nation Days 2022 near Ponsford on Sunday. The event was sponsored by Anishinaabe Agriculture and Akiing and was held on land west of Park Rapids previously owned by Enbridge Energy. Riders from as far away as South Dakota and as near as Red Lake and White Earth called on all people who love horses to join in on a fun and spirited afternoon.
PONSFORD, MN
740thefan.com

Moorhead man hurt in I-94 motorcycle-car collision in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – The state patrol says a Moorhead man was speeding and driving his motorcycle aggressively on I-94 in Fargo when he ran into the back of a car. 20-year-old Saher Ismael suffered significant injuries but is expected to recover. He was conscious at the scene. Witnesses reported...
FARGO, ND
Crookston Daily Times

Up and coming Nashville star has Crookston ties

Clinton Wilkie had never touched an instrument or sang before 2015 and now he’s released multiple singles, recorded in Nashville and has a new song debuting Friday, May 27. Plus, he’s been nominated for a Josie Music Award in the category of Modern Country and will attend the 8th annual show at the Grand Ole Opry in October.
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse closing after 30 years in business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -After 30 years in Fargo, Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse has announced that they will be closing for good in two weeks. Saturday, June 4th will be their last night in operation, but they plan to party hard until then. They encourage everyone to join them next...
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: If There Was An Award For ‘Best Chicken Strips’ This Fargo Restaurant Would Win

If you were hoping there was an award for ‘Best Chicken Strips’, you’re not the only one. My girlfriend and I have been on a quest these past few weeks, to find out the best locally owned food in Fargo. One of those food groups are chicken strips. Now I know what you’re probably thinking, “Oh, my favorite are from *insert fast food chain here*”. I don’t want your McDonald’s chicken selects take. What I will accept, is the best chicken strip I’ve ever tasted.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police looking for missing girl

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl. Sierra Nelson, who was last seen at Fargo North High School around 4 p.m. Monday, is approximately 4'11" tall and weighs 88 pounds. She was last seen wearing distressed jeans, a maroon/red fitted shirt and Converse shoes with gorillas on them.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Randy Nelson Clay County Extension: Eastern Tent Caterpillar

Some of you may be noticing white masses of webby material in fruit trees such as apple, chokecherry, crabapple, and plum. The webs, or tents, are constructed by the larvae (caterpillar) of eastern tent caterpillar. The caterpillars feed on foliage and if populations are high, can completely defoliate trees. Caterpillars...
CLAY COUNTY, MN

