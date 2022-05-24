Oak Grove Wins Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics)- University of North Dakota head women’s basketball coach Mallory Bernhard announced the signing of a sixth future Fighting Hawk. Joining North Dakota for her fifth year of eligibility and after a record-breaking four years at Trine University is Tara Bieniewicz from Chesterfield, Mich. She will join newcomers Amanda Roach from Brighton, Mich., Mikayla Aumer from Mora, Minn., Rakiyah Beal from Detroit, Mich., Nakiyah Hurst from Milwaukee, Wisc., and Darcy Jardine from Cheyenne, Wyo.
