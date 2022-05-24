ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Go Public With Romance As Couple Makes 1st Appearance Together

It’s official as official gets! One of Hollywood’s newest couples, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey, have made their first public appearance. The Flight Attendant actress, 36, and the 39-year-old Ozark actor appeared together at The Flight Attendant executive producer Greg Berlanti‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on May 23. The two were photographed hand-in-hand looking like they were having a ball as they smiled and laughed during the Hollywood event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ce7cs_0fo71LZf00
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey laugh together at Greg Berlanti‘s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on May 23, 2022 (Photo: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

Kaley looked gorgeous in an oversized floral pantsuit that was sprinkled with white, green, yellow, and purple. She wore her signature blond locks down and curled them. Tom continued the floral theme and donned black slacks with a black button-down tee with bold blue flowers on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MuJ1U_0fo71LZf00
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey were all smiles at their first public appearance together (Photo: Stewart Cook/Shutterstock)

While the couple made their official debut, they revealed their love a few weeks prior on Instagram. Kaley and Tom both shared a series of photos from a mountainside getaway in which they got cute and cuddly on May 3. One of the photos even showed Tom giving Kaley a sweet kiss on the cheek. “Life lately… ‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey,’” Kaley captioned the post, alluding to the time with Tom as the “rays of gold slipping into” her heart.

Kaley Cuoco's Hottest Photos: See The Star Of 'The Flight Attendant' Most Stunning Looks

Just 11 days later, they packed on the PDA while on a date at the barn. Both actors posted several photos with each other and from their date, including a selfie of them kissing. Another snapshot from the farm date showed Kaley hugging a brown goat, while another showed her hugging her beau. Kaley called the day “magic.”

Tom is Kaley’s first known boyfriend since separating from her husband of three years, Karl Cook, 30, in 2021. The Big Bang Theory star was married to Ryan Sweeting, 34, between 2013 to 2016. Tom has never been married. While Kaley revealed to Glamour she does not plan to marry ever again, she did say she would love to meet someone to share life with. “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not,” she confirmed. Only time will tell what’s in store for Kaley and Tom!

Comments / 96

horse lady
3d ago

she needs to get her life on track before dating again! she goes from guy to guy! she said she would never marry again? let's see............

Reply(6)
57
❤️ Skylar
3d ago

Wondering when we are going to hear wedding bells again!!?? You need to love yourself first... You don't have to keep rushing into a relationship...

Reply
32
justsayingthetruth
3d ago

She's like my nephew always rushing into one relationship after other and getting engaged to quick after a few months.

Reply
23
