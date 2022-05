If the Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a coach that can help get the best out of Russell Westbrook, they will like what they are apparently hearing from one candidate. Former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts was the first of the Lakers’ candidates to interview for the job in person. According to Mark Medina of NBA.com, one of Stotts’ key pitches is that he can get the most out of Westbrook. Stotts is said to be “intrigued” at the opportunity to coach Westbrook and believes he can get more out of the guard than the Lakers saw last season.

