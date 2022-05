PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Developing a model to combat community violence, Cure Violence Global is an organization that was shut down at Peoria City Council on Tuesday, May 24. “It shows me that there are several council people that really don’t care what happens, or doesn’t care about the violence that’s happening in our communities… To vote no on that assessment is really a slap in the face, and it really shows us, the community, the black community specifically, how they really feel,” said Pastor and President of the Peoria NAACP Marvin Hightower.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO