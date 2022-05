Jacob deGrom's rehab has shifted from Port St. Lucie to Citi Field, and things are beginning to heat up. As pitching coach Jeremy Hefner told The New York Daily News and Newsday at Oracle Park on Tuesday night, deGrom (stress reaction on right scapula) has extended his long-toss to around 90-105 feet. If all goes well, deGrom could move to mound work and bullpen sessions, which could come as soon as this weekend, per Hefner. The plan is for Hefner and other Mets officials to watch deGrom up close in his throwing progression moving forward.

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO