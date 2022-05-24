ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Coast Guard responds to barge fire near Delaware Bay

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45p3t1_0fo6yUHF00

BOWERS, Del. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a barge fire Monday morning near Delaware Bay.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Monday in the Delaware River, about 9 miles south of Port Mahon.

The Coast Guard said the barge was carrying household appliances for scrap metal.

The Coast Guard sent a 29-foot response boat to help local fire agencies and monitor the incident.

Six fire boats from local fire agencies worked to extinguish the blaze.

Capt. Jonathan Theel, Sector Delaware Bay Captain of the Port, said the Coast Guard’s priority was “ensuring the safety of firefighters and response personnel on scene” and that it would “work to mitigate any environmental threats and protect the flow of commerce within this vital port.”

The Coast Guard said no injuries were reported and no evidence of pollution impacting the waterway was seen as of Monday morning.

Mariners were asked to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Several Del. beach access points closed due to erosion

DELAWARE – The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has announced that several Delaware State Park drive and walk-on crossings will be closed Memorial Day weekend due to widespread erosion along the coastline. The erosion stems from a May 8th nor-easter and has caused unsafe drop-offs along...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware Memorial Day dune crossing closures

Multiple vehicle and pedestrian beach access points will be closed during Memorial Day weekend, DNREC announced Thursday. The drive-on and walk-on crossings sustained damage during a May 8 nor’easter. Unsafe drop-offs along the dunes where the crossings meet the beach necessitated the closures. Very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing, even during low tide at the closed locations, ... Read More
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware obtains another $12 million for ocean dredging projects

Delaware is in line to receive another $12 million dollars from the federal government for beach replenishment projects starting in the fall. Army Corps of Engineers FY 2022 Work Plan lists three separate areas they plan to spend money on Delaware's coastline in the fall, with projects determined before the storm early in May which shrunk the coastline especially between Dewey and South Bethany.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Accidents
WMDT.com

Del. Governor issues limited State of Emergency in response to barge fire

KENT CO., Del. – Governor John Carney has issued a limited State of Emergency in Kent County due to the barge fire in the Delaware Bay. We’re told the governor has requested additional resources to support local emergency management agencies, including the Bowers Fire Company and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact to continue battling the fire.
KENT COUNTY, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Traffic Advisory- Judith Road Closed for Serious Injury Collision

Dover, DE- Delaware State Police are currently on the scene of a serious injury collision on Judith Road in the area of Dinahs Corner Road. As a result, all travel lanes will be closed for an extended period of time. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Coast Guard#Delaware Bay#Barge#Delaware River#Firefighters#Accident#Bowers#The U S Coast Guard#The Coast Guard#Nexstar Media Inc
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Single Motor Vehicle Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single motor vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday night in the Dover area. On May 25, 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., a 2000 Maroon GMC Jimmy was traveling southbound on Judith Road south of Dinahs Corner Road. The operator failed to negotiate a moderate left curve in the roadway and exited the western edge of Judith Road. The GMC then overturned onto its passenger side and continued to roll over until striking a large utility pole. The GMC came to rest on its roof just west of the utility pole.
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance With Locating Wanted Subject

Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating 49-year-old John Swigart of North East, MD. Swigart currently has an active felony criminal warrant out of Troop 7 for an incident that occurred on May 19, 2022. Swigart is described as a white male, approximately 5’11” tall, weighing...
NORTH EAST, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Delaware

Delaware, the United States‘ second-smallest state, occupies the Delmarva Peninsula, a vast peninsula on the East Coast. It’s a long, narrow state with only three counties – the most developed being New Castle County in the north. The state’s total area is only 513,335 hectares (1,982 mi²), significantly less than Atlanta. The state’s shoreline runs the length of the east side, while Maryland borders it on the west.
Axios Charlotte

Expect a busy 2022 hurricane season, North Carolina

Just as North Carolinians prepare for one of our favorite rites of passage — beach season — the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration sent out an ominous alert on Tuesday: The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be unusually active, Axios Andrew Freedman reports. Why it matters: Hurricanes, nature’s most destructive storms, have tested North […] The post Expect a busy 2022 hurricane season, North Carolina appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Daily Voice

Body Found At Delco Auto Body Shop Owned By Missing Man: Police

A body was discovered Wednesday, May 25 at a Delaware County auto body shop owned by a man who has been missing for more than a week, authorities said. Marple Township police have yet to confirm the identity of the male body found at Broomall Auto Body on Media Line Road, but say the clothing closely resembles that of George Hughes Jr. at the time of his disappearance.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
njbmagazine.com

D2 Sells 1.7MSF Logistics Park Development Site in Pennsville

Deepwater Investment Group (D2), an affiliate of the D2 Organization, announced the sale of Garden State Logistics Park in Salem County. The 282-acre site was purchased through a joint-venture between CT Realty & PGIM and will be home to a Class A modern logistics park, which will include a 1.2-million-square-foot building and another 525,000-square-foot building with ample car and trailer parking.
SALEM COUNTY, NJ
NBC Washington

Missing Virginia Woman Found Alive in Forest After 8 Days

A 69-year-old Virginia woman who went missing last week was found alive Monday in a dense pine forest less than a mile from her home, the local sheriff announced. The search for Aletha Gee Walton began May 17, when her family discovered she was missing and alerted authorities, Prince Edward County Sheriff's Office said in a statement posted online. Walton was last seen at her home in the Simplicity area two days earlier, officials said.
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

32K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy