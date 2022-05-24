Coast Guard responds to barge fire near Delaware Bay

BOWERS, Del. (WAVY) — The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a barge fire Monday morning near Delaware Bay.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Monday in the Delaware River, about 9 miles south of Port Mahon.

The Coast Guard said the barge was carrying household appliances for scrap metal.

The Coast Guard sent a 29-foot response boat to help local fire agencies and monitor the incident.

Six fire boats from local fire agencies worked to extinguish the blaze.

Capt. Jonathan Theel, Sector Delaware Bay Captain of the Port, said the Coast Guard’s priority was “ensuring the safety of firefighters and response personnel on scene” and that it would “work to mitigate any environmental threats and protect the flow of commerce within this vital port.”

The Coast Guard said no injuries were reported and no evidence of pollution impacting the waterway was seen as of Monday morning.

Mariners were asked to avoid the area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.