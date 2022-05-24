ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone, NY

May Male Scholar Athlete: Allegany-Limestone’s Jacob Brink

By Paul Stockman
 3 days ago

Allegany-Limestone Senior Jacob Brink loves distance running. He does cross country and indoor and outdoor track for the Gators. He said he runs about 8 miles a day in practice. “You feel free when you’re out running,” Brink said. “Just takes your mind away from anything else that’s happening in the day.” He likes to […]

