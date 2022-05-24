May Male Scholar Athlete: Allegany-Limestone’s Jacob Brink

Jamestown High School was placed on lockout Wednesday afternoon for a short period of time. According to a statement from Jamestown Public Schools, a suspicious individual was observed outside the high school, and a lockout was activated as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff inside the school. JPS adds that a lockout was also activated at Washington Middle School as a precautionary measure related to a person of interest that Jamestown Police were looking for. A lockout means that no one is allowed entry into the school, outside classes are brought inside, and interior operations continue as normal. Police responded immediately, flooded the area, and verified there was no immediate threat. The lockout has since been lifted, and JPD will remain present around schools in the city.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO