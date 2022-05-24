ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose mayor calls for investigation on police misconduct

By Dan Kerman
 3 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Earlier this month San Jose police officer Matthew Dominguez was escorted out of the department by the chief after being charged with masturbating and exposing himself to several females while on the job investigating a disturbance.

“Its clear that something failed with regard to each of these two cases and that we must do better,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said.

Also this month former San Jose code enforcement inspector William Gerry was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted of soliciting bribes and extorting sex from massage parlor owners.

“I am interested in establishing clear triggers for administrative leave, so that we are taking employees off the line where there is a credible complaint made about conduct of a criminal or predatory nature,” he said.

Liccardo says what concerns him is that both of these city employees were allowed to stay on the job and continue interacting with the public long after misconduct allegations and investigations were underway. He wants that to change.

SF taxi crash leaves 2 pedestrians dead

The mayor is calling on the independent police auditor and the city manager to review both cases, find out what went wrong and establish clear protocols for pulling someone off the job.

“We will look at our processes to see how we can improve that to avoid these type of situations,” Police Chief Anthony Mata said.

“We will do better and we have to learn from mistakes that have been made and we need to have the public have 100% trust in the police department and with all of our employees,” San Jose City Manager Jennifer Maguire said.

Short term changes may come immediately with longer term changes going before the city council in June.

