Erie County, PA

Recent water emergencies prompt awareness for water safety

By Julia Hazel
 3 days ago

Two people were pulled from a reservoir in Greenfield Township on Monday.

This has been the second water emergency since Saturday.

With the two emergencies happening so close together, it brings awareness towards water safety tools that can be used before getting into the water or onto a boat.

As the weather gets warmer and summer is right around the corner, making sure you are safe in the water is top priority.

The coast guard said that a life jacket is your best bet to staying safe.

Two people rescued from Eaton Reservoir

“The first thing we need to do is come up with a plan based off of the information that is provided. We put our life jackets and then we will take one of our vessels and respond to this distress as best as we can,” said Gwendolyn Olsen, Second Class Petty Officer, U.S. Coast Guard.

Coast Guard crews have responded to two water emergencies in the past three days in Erie County.

The most recent emergency took place on Monday afternoon at Eaton Reservoir where two people were pulled from the water. Reports from the scene however indicate that one of the individuals was unresponsive.

One man that we spoke with saw the event unfold as he was fishing.

“I’ve spent my whole life out on the water and it’s sad to hear. I pull up and the fire rescue is just pulled out of the water, and the ambulance was sitting over there still and the fire truck,” said Darren Copta, Sherman Resident.

Missing three-year-old found dead in Lake Erie

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, there are a few things you can do to stay safe before getting into the water.

“The Coast Guard recommends you wear a life jacket and that you come up with a plan,” said Olsen.

To keep your whereabouts safe when out on the water, there is an app you can download called Coast Guard.

With this app you can map out what’s called a float plan and send it to your friends or family before heading out on the water.

“You can send this to a friend, a buddy, or a loved one. So if you don’t come back on time they can then send that information to us and we will have a place to start our search for you,” said Olson.

The coast guard trains every single day to prepare for these life saving emergencies and are at different locations in the water to get to an area faster in case anything happens.

YourErie

Sheffield home damaged by fire

A home in Warren County is damaged by fire. This happened around 6 p.m. on May 26 in the 300 block of Barnes Street in Sheffield. While firefighters had the fire knocked down quickly, the smoke and flames heavily damaged a side of the home. One person was taken to the hospital to be treated […]
SHEFFIELD, PA
YourErie

New program aims to permanently preserve area farmlands

The Erie County Farmland Preservation Program is slated to begin accepting qualifying applicants to its program from June 1- September 30, 2022. With the support of the owners, the initiative helps permanently preserve farms for agriculture production with some financial incentives included. Agriculture is woven into the fabric of Erie and is a part of […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Ceremony marks opening of new bridge

A new bridge is open for the public, connecting several areas near the Soldiers` and Sailors` Home. The bridge will connect the Soldiers` and Sailors` Home to a nearby cemetery and the Major General Anthony Wayne Blockhouse. During the ceremony, flags were presented by the VFW Post #470. PennDOT officials say the bridge will provide […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie Zoo to reopen main building for first time in over two years

The Erie Zoo is reopening their main building for the first time in more than two years. Community leaders gathered at the Erie Zoo on Wednesday to celebrate the restoration of the main building. Construction began in the fall of 2019 with contributions from Philanthropist Tom Hagen. The goal of the project was to restore […]
ERIE, PA
therecord-online.com

COVID cases, deaths on the increase in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA – State Department of Health figures released on Wednesday show an increasing number of COVID 19 cases and COVID-related deaths. The department’s weekly update shows 29,664 new cases over the previous seven days, an increase of nearly 2,000 from the previous week. Deaths were also up, 249 recorded in the last week, an increase of 84 over the previous week. The death toll in Clinton County remained unchanged at 127.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
