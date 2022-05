BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man killed in a three-vehicle accident on Wednesday. Teon Holman, 39, of Holly Hill, died from his injuries after his car was involved in a collision with another car and truck near the intersection of Thirty Five Mile Road on State Road. The accident occurred at around 2:51 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

