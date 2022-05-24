ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa Baseball turns focus to Big 10 Tourney, NCAA World Series opportunity

By Jett Beachum
cbs2iowa.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa Baseball has its sights focused on the upcoming Big 10 tournament....

cbs2iowa.com

98.1 KHAK

Iowa Reveals Game Times For Five Football Games, Night Contest

On the cusp of Memorial Day Weekend, we've learned much more about the 2022 Iowa football season, which is still more than three months away. The University of Iowa announced Thursday afternoon that Iowa's season-opener against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will begin on Saturday, September 3 at 11 a.m. The game, which will be played at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, will be televised by FS1.
IOWA CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Camille Landphair scores 100th career goal as D-NH advances to Regional finals

NEW HARTFORD, Iowa — Dike-New Hartford junior Camille Landphair has already cemented her place in the Iowa history books after scoring her 100th career goal on Tuesday night in a 6-1 win over GC-GR. Landphair, a UNI soccer commit is only the 17th girl in the Varsity Bound statistical era to reach 100 career goals, and it's taken her less than two full seasons to reach the milestone (Landphair's freshman season in 2020 was cancelled due to COVID-19).
NEW HARTFORD, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa WR Jones enters transfer portal

(Iowa City) -- Iowa wide receiver Charlie Jones has entered the transfer portal. Jones caught 21 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns last season. The Deerfield, Illinois native spent two seasons at Iowa after playing the first two years of his career at Buffalo. Jones has 39 catches for...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Cookie Company With Iowa Stores To Add 400 Locations

You might possibly be seeing more of these popular cookie shops popping up around Iowa over the next few years. A popular stop for many UNI students is a part of a major cookie corporation. It has plans to expand over the course of the next five years. Insomnia Cookies, a Pennsylvania based cookie company has plans to nearly TRIPLE it's store count by 2027, according to a report from the Business Journal.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Murder trial for Jacqueline Holmes rescheduled for next year after mistrial

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The family of a Cedar Rapids stabbing victim from 2020 will now wait another eight months for the case to go to trial. Jacqueline Holmes is charged with murder in the stabbing death of her fiancé Tremaine Williams. Prosecutors say Holmes killed Williams at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids on March 4, 2020.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iheart.com

Company Must Pay Penalties After Two Workers Killed In Pella, Iowa

(Undated) -- A contractor will have to pay a 13-thousand dollar penalty to resolve a lawsuit after two workers were killed in Pella. The Iowa Attorney General's Office filed an "Iowa One Call" lawsuit against a North Carolina Contractor (MCS). Fiber optic installers employed by MCS struck an electrical line with a jackhammer in August of 2020, resulting in the electrocution of two employees and the injury of a third. The state says other excavations damaged natural gas pipelines and a telecommunications line. The state says the company failed six times to exercise due care when excavating in Pella. The company (MCS) admits fault, has agreed to pay the penalties, and has agreed not to violate Iowa's One Call law in the future. Both men who died were from Virginia.
PELLA, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Gov. Reynolds endorsing another Republican House member's primary challenger

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the second time this primary election cycle, Governor Kim Reynolds is endorsing someone running against a Republican member of the Iowa House. The Reynolds campaign announced she's endorsing Zach Dieken, a Republican from Granville, for Iowa House District 5. State Rep. Dennis Bush, a...
IOWA STATE

