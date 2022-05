MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials say they are seeing an increase in drug overdoses in our area. “We are seeing a lot of hospitalizations and a lot of deaths,” Chief Criminal Deputy Missoula County Attorney Matt Jennings said. “In about the last five weeks I have filed motions to dismiss in six different cases because the defendants I was prosecuting died.”

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO