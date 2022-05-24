Tessa Richardson wins DAR essay contest

Hisako Igawa Webster passed away in the comfort of her home on May 24, 2022, surrounded by loved ones at the young age of 97. A native of Japan, she was always quick to let everyone know she was a Tokyo girl through and through, often using it as an explanation for her no-nonsense attitude and quick wit. She was raised by her grandmother and brothers after having lost her parents at a young age. Hisako attended nursing school in Yokohama, and after graduating, began working at the local hospital in the TB Unit. One fateful evening as she and a few friends were walking home from her shift at the hospital, they ran into a group of American Navy Sailors who persuaded them to go out for dancing and drinks. Hisako was quickly whisked off her feet by a small-town Idaho boy, Thayle Webster. They dated a brief time before he returned state side. A short time passed before he was reassigned to Japan where they quickly rekindled their relationship and married on March 18, 1952. They started a family in Japan with the birth of their eldest daughter, Marianne, while living in Yokohama. In 1953, they moved from Japan to the United States. The following years brought the births of two more daughters, Sheryl and Linda. They moved around frequently with Thayle's service in the Navy before settling down in Idaho Falls. Hisako lived her life to the fullest, spending her days sewing, crocheting, and tending to her garden. She loved going to Bingo and spending time with her family. She is survived by her daughters, Marianne (John) Thompson Clark, Sheryl Webster, and Linda (Ed) Kuharske; and three grandchildren, Andrew, Ryan, and Alisa. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thayle Webster; brothers, Ryoichi, Hideo, and Tadashi Igawa; and sister-in-law, Teruko Igawa. No services are being held. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Hisako 9/2/1924 - 5/24/2022Webster.

