See our previous story: Largest cache of stolen property ever recovered in our area was found in East Wenatchee (mansontribune.com) The Columbia River Drug Task Force is still processing items seized from the search warrant that was served in the 100 block of N. Keller on May 20th, 2022. Victims are being identified and stolen property is being returned to the rightful owners. Items we suspect are stolen that still need owners:

EAST WENATCHEE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO