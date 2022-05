The Monroe County Sheriff's Office needs your help to find a missing child. Investigators say Shaymaliz Velasquez, 15, never returned home from school on Thursday. Shaymaliz is a resident of Chili and attends school in Irondequoit. She is 5 foot 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 121 pounds. Her hair is black with red braids. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

CHILI, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO