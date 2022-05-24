Ford Contour SVT: Forgotten Blue Oval BMW

Under the sleek exterior of this slammed Ford Galaxie is an assemblage of parts that give it some major moving power. Wicked stance, wide Mickey Thompson rubbers wrapped around massive 20×15 American Legend wheels, and a roll cage jump out to onlookers as a warning that this Galaxie is no ordinary full-size Ford from the ‘60s. Built by the guys at Bones Fab, this monster was profiled on AutotopiaLA, and it's the thing (street) dreams are made of – with tons of power at its dispose. No one is safe.

CARS ・ 26 DAYS AGO