South Korea Q1 household credit sets first fall in nine years

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s household credit posted its first quarterly fall in nine years at March-end on a mix of factors including rising interest rates, accelerating inflation and a cooling housing market, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

Households’ outstanding loans and purchases on credit fell 0.04% to 1,859.4 trillion won ($1.47 trillion) as at the end of March from 1,860.1 trillion won three months earlier, the Bank of Korea data showed.

It was the first quarterly decline since a 0.10% fall in the January-March period of 2013, the Bank of Korea data showed.

Household credit rose 5.37% for the full year through March versus a year earlier, slowing from a 7.76% on-year gain logged at the end of December and marking a third consecutive quarter of slowing on-year growth. ($1 = 1,264.5200 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)