ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The 22nd annual Gumball 3000 rally is making a pit stop here in Atlanta Tuesday, bringing with it celebrities, fun festivities, and amazing supercars. Starting at 4 p.m. on May 31, Atlantic Station will become the world’s most expensive car park, as drivers arrive in their mix of futuristic supercars and custom classic cars. Atlanta is one of a few stops on the six-day trek from Toronto to Miami.

1 HOUR AGO