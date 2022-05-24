ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Shocking moment AFL star uses an illegal NRL wrestling move on Jack Ginnivan – and it could have ended young gun's season

By Kristy Williams
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Fremantle player Sam Switkowski has been sent straight to the AFL tribunal for an illegal 'chicken wing' tackle on cheeky young Collingwood star Jack Ginnivan during the Magpies' 36-point win on Sunday afternoon.

Footage of the tackle shows Switkowski pinning Ginnivan's arm, before further twisting it behind his back, placing the young star at risk of a potentially very serious injury.

Fortunately for the Magpies' rising star he was unhurt in the incident - which also went completely unnoticed by umpires during the game.

AFL House took a dim view of the illegal tackle, though, deeming the offence 'serious misconduct', with Switkowski unable to enter an early plea and in hot water for the second yanking motion which pulls Ginnivan's arm further and further behind his back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRAFu_0fo6uARR00
Sam Switkowski (purple jumper) pins Jack Ginnivan's arm behind his back in an illegal 'chicken wing' tackle straight out of the NRL
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NM3it_0fo6uARR00
Ginnivan was pinned to the ground before Switkowski tried to further yank the arm back 

This isn't the first time Ginnivan, a cheeky 19-year-old forward full of flair who has impressed in his first AFL season, has been targeted by the opposition.

Richmond player Rhyan Mansell received a one-match ban for slamming his forearm into the back of Ginnivan's head while he was pinned on the ground, an action which sparked a melee, but couldn't be awarded as a free kick as it happened after the siren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oIorP_0fo6uARR00
Ginnivan has been in fine form for Collingwood this season, kicking 19 goals from his eight games

At the time, Collingwood coach Craig Macrae said he expected his young star to cop more and more attention from defenders throughout the league given his form in front of goal and the cheeky way he plays.

In fact, the illegal tackle came just moments after Ginnivan put the result beyond doubt for his side, giving it to the Dockers fans before strolling in to an open goal to kick the sealer.

After being pick 13 in the 2020 Rookie Draft, the Bendigo junior has taken his play to a new level this season, kicking 19 goals from his eight games and receiving the ANZAC Day Medal for best-on-ground against Essendon in Round 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDIKw_0fo6uARR00
Cameron Smith escaped suspension for this 'chicken wing' in 2018.

'Chicken wing' tackles have caused controversy in both the AFL and NRL in recent years, with Carlton legend Chris Judd and Melbourne Storm great Cameron Smith both facing an outcry from fans in the past for the illegal, dirty motion that attacks a defenceless opposition player.

Smith was criticised for his tackle on Sharks winger Sosaia Feki in 2018, where he both twists his opponent's arm, then bends it to pull it down. Smith escaped punishment for the tackle, which fans saw as preferential treatment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0thboe_0fo6uARR00
Chris Judd was rubbed out for four games after hurting Kangaroos player Leigh Adams with a 'chicken wing' 10 years ago.

Judd wasn't so lucky in 2012, with the Norm Smith and Brownlow Medal winner copping a four-week ban for his 'chicken wing' on Kangaroos player Leigh Adams, who dislocated his shoulder in the incident.

Switkowski will face the AFL Tribunal later this week, where a decision will be made on how long he could potentially be banned for, despite Ginnivan being unhurt in the incident.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Heartbreak for Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney as their Wrexham team lose stunning National League play-off match 5-4 when Grimsby score in last minute of extra time

Wrexham Football Club owners and Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney watched as the team narrowly lost against Grimsby in a nail-biting National League play-off. Both actors were pictured cheering from Wrexham's The Racecourse Ground as the Dragons scored four goals this afternoon. The game proved to be neck-on-neck...
WORLD
Daily Mail

AFL in shock as GWS Giants star Bobby Hill is diagnosed with cancer aged just 22 – as it's revealed he bravely chose to play on Saturday despite getting the awful news last week

GWS Giants forward Bobby Hill has been diagnosed with testicular cancer aged just 22 after playing in his side's 110-96 loss to Brisbane on Saturday. Hill is set to undergo surgery this coming Tuesday and will be out of action indefinitely while he recovers. He was given the shocking news last week but made the brave choice to play on anyway.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Former England flanker and Northampton legend Tom Wood will retire from rugby at the end of the season after an illustrious career that saw him win 50 international caps and lift the Premiership title with the Saints

Northampton stalwart and former England flanker Tom Wood will call time on his career at the end of the season. The 35-year-old hasn't played since February due to a shoulder injury and has now confirmed the current campaign will be his last. Wood has spent 12 seasons with Northampton making...
Daily Mail

Marc Guehi is expected to be fit for England Nations League fixtures after making good progress from an ankle injury in a defensive boost for Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate

Marc Guehi is winning his race to be fit for England's forthcoming Nations League fixtures after making positive progress from an ankle injury. Fellow centre back Ben White has withdrawn from the England squad but there is hope Crystal Palace star Guehi can figure in at least one of the four games in June.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norm Smith
Person
Leigh Adams
Person
Chris Judd
Daily Mail

'My heart goes out to him and his family': Emotional tributes pour in for legendary goalkeeper Andy Goram after he's given just six months to live with terminal cancer... as Gary Neville and others show support for the former Rangers and Man United star

Tributes for legendary goalkeeper Andy Goram have flooded in, after the former Man United player was given just six months to live following his terminal cancer diagnosis. The 58-year-old initially mistook his illness for bad indigestion, but after a scan at Monklands Hospital he was told he had level four oesophageal cancer.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch warns fans that tougher punishments for pitch invasions are coming after spate of incidents across English football towards the end of the season

Supporters of EFL clubs have been warned tougher sanctions for pitch invasions are on the way after a spate of disorder towards the end of the season. The play-off semi-finals in particular were blighted by problems, with a Nottingham Forest fan jailed for 24 weeks after he attacked Sheffield United's Billy Sharp.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrl#Afl Tribunal#Fremantle#Magpies#Afl House
Daily Mail

Ex F1 star says rumours Daniel Ricciardo will be SACKED by McLaren are ‘getting louder’ after Aussie had yet another miserable race in Monaco

Former Formula One stars Ralf Schumacher and Nico Rosberg believe Daniel Ricciardo could lose his job at McLaren after yet another disappointing result. The Australian finished 13th at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday, a fittingly disappointing end to a weekend that saw him crash in practice and starting 14th after failing to make it into the final qualifying session on Saturday.
MOTORSPORTS
Daily Mail

Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum get down to business as England's new Test cricket era begins at Lord's with veteran bowlers Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad back in the fold and Joe Root preparing for life after the captaincy in New Zealand series

English Test cricket's brave new era was in full swing at Lord's on Monday as Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes drilled their team for the series against New Zealand. Newly-installed Test coach McCullum and new captain Stokes were seen in deep conversation on the outfield as they devised a plan of attack for the first Test beginning on Thursday.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Liverpool's big game jitters: Reds didn't score a single goal in their three cup finals and failed to win ANY against the top four... foiled by deep defending and poor finishing, fine margins have hurt them

Liverpool have more trophies than goals in cup finals this season. Yes, you read that correctly. They have gone 330 minutes of major showdowns this campaign without scoring a single goal, yet have the FA Cup and Carabao Cup to show for their work. From their three finals, the first...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Dean Hoyle will regain full control of Huddersfield from Phil Hodgkinson with chief executive promising Carlos Corberan money to spend for another shot at promotion to the Premier League after their play-off final loss to Nottingham Forest

Huddersfield chief executive Dean Hoyle has agreed a deal to regain full control of the club from former owner Phil Hodgkinson. Sportsmail has learned that legal papers confirming the transfer of Hodgkinson's shares were exchanged at Wembley on Sunday, with Hoyle set to get 100 per cent ownership of the defeated Championship play-off finalists.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Matthew Potts insists he is not looking to change anything from his county performances ahead of England Test debut... with Durham quick set for just his second appearance at Lord's in the opening Test against New Zealand

Matthew Potts is preparing for his first red-ball match at Lord's vowing to carry on doing the things that have catapulted him from Durham to the brink of a Test debut. Potts looks certain to face New Zealand on Thursday in what will be, other than one game in the Hundred last season, his first appearance at the home of cricket.
Daily Mail

Dan Ashworth will start working as Newcastle's sporting director with immediate effect - as Magpies finally reach agreement to end his gardening leave at Brighton before November

Dan Ashworth is to become Newcastle's new sporting director after the Magpies finally reached agreement with Brighton to release him from his current contract. The Football Association's former technical director left a similar role on the south coast in February, but the two clubs have since been engaged in protracted negotiations.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

375K+
Followers
40K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy