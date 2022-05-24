Former reality TV star Natalie Sady suffers identity fraud and faces being kicked out of the US in a Covid visa nightmare

Former reality star Natalie Sady faces being booted from the US after establishing herself as a foreign correspondent there during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Natalie appeared on The Bachelor Australia way back in 2013 in a bid to win the heart of chiropractor Tim Robards, who was four years her junior.

She was eliminated in the ninth episode but remained a beloved contestant among fans of the show.

Natalie moved to Los Angeles in 2017 and has been predominantly working as a freelance journalist in between modelling gigs.

She told Daily Mail Australia on Tuesday her dream new life in the US faced its toughest challenge after a series of setbacks, including a nasty case of identity fraud.

The talented allrounder had travelled to the US on a special 0-1 visa before applying for her permanent residency 'green card' in 2019.

Former reality star has become the victim of Covid red tape in the United States, where she hopes to remain and work

Speaking out: Natalie Sady, who placed sixth on the 2013 series of The Batchelor, is forging a career in journalism after spending much of her life in the fashion industry

That application, which ought have taken between a year and 18 months to process, was blown out of the water when Covid-19 struck.

'Executive orders were coming through about how people were able to extend their stay in the US. My lawyers went to work ahead of my visa expiring and filled in all the appropriate paperwork,' she told Daily Mail Australia.

'Despite meeting all the criteria, we were told my extension was not granted and we had to file a proper extension of the original visa.'

Natalie had to file repeated applications to extend her working visa while her hopes of obtaining a green card are tied down by mountains of red tape.

'Green cards stopped being approved through 2020 for a lot of different people,' she said.

'While they are back at work now, and approvals are starting to come through, there is no guarantee as to when my green card approval will come through and in the meantime I need to keep filing for extensions of my current visa.'

Without a valid visa, Natalie will need to pull the pin on her busy work life.

'The time where I have been unable to work modelling has allowed me to focus on my interview series and develop my skills as a journalist and producer as well as learning how to edit, which is something that didn’t come easily to me but has made me better at my job,' she said.

Natalie moved to Los Angeles in 2017 and applied to remain there in 2019 right before Covid struck

Natalie Sady has made a new home in the United States and is enjoying her new career as a journalist

Topping off a nightmare turn of events, Natalie was forced to endure a shocking identity theft ordeal that ended with a car being bought under her name.

'I had my identity stolen at the end of February and have been dealing with that mess for the last few months,' she said.

'These people took out so many cards in my name and even managed to buy a car, which they then crashed within four days of having possession of it.'

Despite the series of setbacks, Natalie remains focused on continuing her work in the US.

Since appearing on The Bachelor in its first series, she forged ahead with a career in journalism.

'I found my way to becoming a TV host and was thrown in the deep end. My first job was to co-host Moonee Valley Racecourse Television for the 2008/2009 Night Racing Season with Ralph Horowitz,' she said.

'I had a lot to learn. After completing the season, more opportunities presented themselves.'

It's a long way from her roots as a child model who was signed up with Chadwick Models at the tender age of 13.

By then, she had already been a veteran in the game after getting her first modelling gig at age five.

Natalie Sady's career began when she was just five years of age. Since then she has worked as a model, reality television star, public speaker, host and journalist

Natalie Sady (left) in 2008 with former Miss Universe Jennifer Hawkins (centre). Natalie is working hard to break news in COVID-19 plagued Los Angeles

Upon moving to the US, Natalie initially began modelling for dance-wear brand Cleo The Hurricane before appearing in commercials for BigHorn and hosting her own talk show ‘Sady Says’ for Evertalk TV - America's first live video streaming talk show platform.

As Covid-19 gripped the planet, her reports from tinsel town regularly appeared on The Informer - an online news and current affairs broadcaster hosted then by television veteran George Donikian.

She has now launched her own interview series with a focus on human interest stories.

'I have interviewed the Florida Surgeon General's wife, Brianna Ladapo about the incredible work she is doing with Miracles Outreach, which helps survivors of human trafficking,' she said.

Natalie also recently interviewed tragic lawyer John Herron, who lost his daughter Courtney to a shocking murder in Melbourne.

When not telling stories, Natalie has been busy keeping up with her modelling work.

'I am about to shoot all the merchandise for High Vibe TV, which is owned and run by celebrity astrologer David Palmer - "The Leo King",' she said.

'Working as the face of a brand that promotes the collective coming together with such a powerful voice in the spiritual community is a dream come true, especially at a time when the world feels so divided.'