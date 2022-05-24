ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Families search for baby formula amid shortage

By Amber Grigley
WRTV
WRTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3prr9d_0fo6qN3i00

BROWNSBURG — To find a can of formula is like striking gold right about now, as the struggle continues for parents across the nation trying to feed their babies.

After Sunday’s delivery to the Indianapolis International Airport, parents across the country are still struggling with empty store shelves, and in some cases, hungry babies.

The White House announced Monday that another 114 pallets are set to arrive on the east coast Wednesday. But that shipment will make just a small dent in the ongoing shortage.

"It's really bad. The amount of phone calls, we get 50 to probably 100 phone calls a day asking about formula," said Julie Acra, pharmacist and owner of Blue River Pharmacy in Brownsburg,

"We normally don't carry formula, but we noticed that our wholesalers we go through were carrying some of the more specialized formula. So, we started ordering that in for people," Acra said.

Acra said they get between four to five boxes of formula a day, which is usually for preemies, toddlers, and babies with allergies.

She said the pharmacy makes a post daily on Facebook showing what they received for the day. From there, it takes off.

"A couple of hours at the most. We take it down as soon as possible, but people share it with lots of their friends and family. So, people are still coming in after we sold out," Acra said.

Megan Gendig is a parent whose infant needs specialty formula.

"It's been difficult to find it, but we're blessed that we have family and friends around the U.S. that are able to send it to us to help get a relief for her," she said.

Gendig was there Sunday as an emergency shipment of formula was delivered. Her family effort is something Acra said she witnesses every day: family and friends come to buy formula to ship to their loved ones across the country.

“All the way from ... their child was in Texas. We've had people from Illinois, and people from Ohio, and they've all come by to look for the formulas. So, it's been really heartbreaking, and we can just see how stressed out all the moms are," Acra said.

Acra said she hopes leaders can resolve the issue before it's too late.

President Joe Biden is using the Defense Production Act to authorize two formula-producing companies to get priority shipments of the ingredients they need. FedEx will handle the logistics of the next shipment, arriving Wednesday.

It will be flown to Washington, D.C., then transported to a Nestlé facility in Pennsylvania. The head of the USDA said the formula shortage could ease up in the next 30 days.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana |
Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Indiana Health
City
Washington, IN
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
Local
Indiana Society
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
Indianapolis, IN
Society
City
Brownsburg, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Health
WLWT 5

Dog at Indiana shelter who watched as visitors go by gets adopted

FISHERS, Ind. — A video posted to Facebook by an Indiana animal shelter captivated the hearts of many, as it showed a dog happily waiting in his room as he watched dozens of potential adopters go by without getting adopted. The Humane Society for Hamilton County, located in Fishers,...
FISHERS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
FOX59

5 Indiana men sentenced in drug ring that brought meth and marijuana from California to Indiana

Seven people, including five from Indiana, have learned their sentences after a wide-ranging investigation cracked a methamphetamine and marijuana ring. According to federal investigators, the group shipped in large amounts of meth and marijuana from California to addresses in Muncie and Anderson. The drugs were then resold in Muncie, Anderson, Gosport and Brazil, Indiana. Multiple […]
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana Woodworker builds custom-made furniture

Raymond Brents is master woodworker and artisan who honors trees by creating new life for them and making them beautiful in a whole new way. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Brents creates custom-made furniture and sells it to his local community. He’s always had strong attention to detail and worked well with his hands and loves to be able to provide unique and quality furniture to his community.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Formula#Formulas#The White House#Blue River Pharmacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Relationships
WIBC.com

Seven People Sentenced for Drug Trafficking in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Seven people who were part of a drug trafficking organization have been sentenced for selling methamphetamine and marijuana in four Indiana cities. According to court documents, between June and December in 2019, the group planned to sell drugs in and around Muncie, Anderson, Gosport, and Brazil. Investigators discovered that large amounts of meth and marijuana were being shipped from California to various homes in Muncie and Anderson where the men were living before the drugs were sold to others.
MUNCIE, IN
WRTV

WRTV

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy