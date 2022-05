Concept Z Home and Property annually sponsors a Big Brothers Big Sisters $1,000 scholarship recognizing a graduating senior who has been a Big Brother or Big Sister their senior year in high school. This is the fifth year an annual scholarship award was given in Sheridan. For the school year 2021-2022, Concept Z added a second scholarship for Tongue River High school Bigs who are seniors. We are excited to announce that the first annual Tongue River High School scholarship has been awarded to Maya Fritz.

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO