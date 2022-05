Indy Parks announced the first wave of pool opening this summer in Indianapolis. The following pools will open on Saturday, June 4, 2022:. While this is a great start to the summer, Indy Parks promises more pool opening to be announced in early June! A few Indy Park Pools have been under repair or closed for staffing issues, so we’re especially excited to see what pools will be back later this summer.

