Memorial Day Mass at St. John Catholic Cemetery. 9 AM. Memorial Day Mass will be celebrated at 9 am on Monday, May 30th at St. John Catholic Cemetery, located at 403 E. South Street in Jackson. Bring lawn chairs for seating as Mass will be held outside at the cemetery’s altar. In the event of inclement weather, Mass will be moved to St. John the Evangelist Church, located at 711 N. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr. in Jackson. Military funeral honors by local veterans will open the service, followed by Mass to honor those who died serving our country and all the faithful departed.

JACKSON, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO