FISHERS, Ind. – A robbery investigation, spanning six months, resulted in the arrest of an Indianapolis man Thursday. On December 19, Fishers police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the K-1 Speed Go Kart Track in Fishers. Witnesses told police they were leaving the business when they were approached by a man wearing a ski mask. The suspect pointed a gun at the victims and demanded money before leaving the scene in an SUV.

FISHERS, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO