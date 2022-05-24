ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

‘The thing that killed her was the thing she loved’: Loved one remembers Ronda Persall, Alabama woman killed by dogs

By Lee Hedgepeth
CBS 42
CBS 42
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09Tjss_0fo6o0LK00

JONES CHAPEL, Ala. ( WIAT ) – She sang Delta Dawn, and she sang it well. And when Ronda Persall sang, the whole neighborhood could hear. But nobody complained. She was that good.

Carman Cupp said she’ll never forget Ronda Persall, who died in the early hours of Sunday morning after being attacked by her neighbor’s dogs in Jones Chapel, a small community in Cullman County.

A Pakistani man came to Alabama for surgery. Now he’s invited all of Birmingham to his wedding.

Persall, Cupp said, was a loud, loving Southern woman. Persall, who grew up in the West Point area, loved the outdoors, was always happy, and made the best biscuits Carman Cupp had ever eaten.

Cupp laughed as she described Persall’s outgoing personality, calling her “the mouth of the South.”

“We had to watch where we took her,” Cupp joked. “She was loud. Anything was liable to come out of that little mouth. You’d hear Ronda coming before you saw her.”

Persall, age 57, was an animal lover, Cupp said.

“Animals was her thing,” she said. “Especially dogs.”

For Cupp, that fact made Persall’s death all the more shocking.

“I just can’t get over them dogs doing that to her,” Cupp said. “She’s attracted to dogs. And they loved her. Animals loved her.”

Cupp said she believes over a dozen “mutts” were at the home where Persall was killed.

“It’s tough,” she said of dealing with Persall’s death. “Especially when the thing that killed her was the thing she loved.”

Persall was retired, according to Cupp, but was still handy.

“She was one of the best diesel mechanics you’d ever seen,” Cupp said. Persall, who Cupp said weighed less than a hundred pounds “soaking wet,” would climb onto a big rig if it needed fixing: “She was like a spider monkey.”

Cupp said she’ll miss Ronda Persall’s sense of humor. She’ll miss her laugh. And she’ll miss her singing barefoot at the horse camp all night long.

She wishes she could hear it one more time. She wouldn’t complain. Ronda Persall was that good.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 42

Alabama church replacing century-old pipe organ after fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — The yawning gap in the choir loft of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church is a sight that hasn’t been seen in more than six decades, ever since the congregation acquired an Austin Opus 1029 pipe organ from a church in Atlanta in 1958. Now, that organ is the subject of […]
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Cullman County, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Cullman County, AL
State
Alabama State
Cullman County, AL
Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
CBS 42

Warrior man found dead at the bottom of ravine

WARRIOR, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the cause of a crash that killed a man Friday. Kenneth Francis, 40, of Warrior, was traveling east on Torrance Road in a Ford Explorer and inexplicably left the roadway, crashing into a ravine.
WARRIOR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horse#Violent Crime#Jones Chapel#Wiat#Pakistani#Southern
CBS 42

Tennessee man killed in Shelby County crash

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a wreck Thursday one mile north of Alabaster, in Shelby County. Stanley Williams, 72, of Tennessee, was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck by a Toyota Camry and a Chevrolet Tahoe while driving on I-65. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. The […]
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

American Village commemorates Memorial Day

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WIAT) — American Village is one of several venues that will commemorate Memorial Day Monday. The park will host several activities and events for visitors to pay tribute and enjoy. It begins at 11 a.m. with a Memorial Day Service that will take place at Colonial Chapel. After, visitors can enjoy activities such […]
MONTEVALLO, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa woman charged with attempted murder, DUI for allegedly trying to run over boyfriend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police responded to a domestic incident call early Friday morning, resulting in charges involving attempted murder and driving under the influence. At 12:30 a.m. Friday, officers were called to the 3000 block of Green Grove Lane Northeast. Officers arrived to the scene of an argument between Lachrisha Fitzpatrick, 34, and […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Woman facing charge of menacing in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was taken into custody after allegedly pointing a gun at a man, who then fired shots at her in the same parking lot as a Tuscaloosa police officer Thursday in Tuscaloosa. According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes, a Tuscaloosa officer was working a private property accident on Old Greensboro Road […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Plane makes emergency landing in Cordova

CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — A small plane made an emergency landing on the off ramp to exit 72 on Interstate 22 in Cordova Saturday. No one on board was injured. The cause for the landing is still under investigation. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and Cordova Police Department were all […]
CORDOVA, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham to host upcoming HBCU SpringComing Festival

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The HBCU SpringComing Festival will be hosted for the first time in the South in Birmingham. The three-day event will take place at various locations downtown from May 27 to May 29. The festival is hosted by the city’s Department of Innovation and Economic Opportunity and will celebrate the cultural contributions […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

WATCH: What makes the brisket at Buc-ee’s so good?

LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Saturday is National Brisket Day, and to celebrate, Buc-ee’s visited the CBS 42 Morning News. The famous gas station chain is known for its clean bathrooms, wide array of products available to buy in-store and delicious food. Michael Bui, the Operations District Manager for Buc-ee’s, said brisket is one of their […]
LEEDS, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

39K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy