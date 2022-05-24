ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commerce City, CO

Lost passport almost ruins senior trip

By Shaul Turner
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I9CEF_0fo6nyk600

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A Commerce City teen was excited about a beautiful graduation trip to the Dominican Republic this month, but her dream turned into a nightmare when the passport application and documents she filed just seemed to disappear.

Jaedyn Dale told FOX31 she applied for her passport on April 6 and paid for expedited service, but as her departure date approached she got some shocking news.

“They lost my personal information and my documents six days after I submitted the application,” she said. The documents included her birth certificate and forms with her social security number.

Arvada man’s concert tickets disappear: What to know before buying a ticket

Dale worried that time was running out since her trip was scheduled for May 29.

The Problem Solvers stepped in to help, contacting the State Department and the U.S. Postal Service. The staff quickly located the documents.

“I’m just so glad to have it like in my hands. When they handed it to me I made a scene at the post office!” Dale explained.

Tips for getting your passport on time

The Postal Service said that while they work closely with the Department of State, the USPS does not process or issue passports. But they do accept first-time applications and offer products and services for both first-time and renewal passport applications at thousands of Post Office locations across the country.

The Postal Service said discrepancies should be reported immediately . For more information, visit U.S. Passports .

To protect your personal information, the service recommends using a trackable delivery system as outlined by the Department of Homeland Security.

Dale did have a tracking number. She said now she’s ready to celebrate and start making plans for her future.

“I’m really excited to start the next chapter of my life and become a mental health therapist,” she said.

The U.S. State Department reports passports can take 8-11 weeks right now. The wait for expedited passport service is 5-7 weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
Brittany Anas

Here’s what the sunflower lanyards at DIA mean

Denver International Airport now has a sunflower lanyard program for those with hidden disabilities.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) Approximately 43 million people in the United States have some type of disability that may affect mobility, vision, hearing or cognition. Recognizing that those with cognitive, developmental disabilities may get confused, lost or just need a little extra time navigating a large, busy airport, Denver International Airport has a new, optional sunflower lanyard program that discreetly signals a traveler has a hidden disability.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Porch pirate returns package

A package that was stolen from someone's porch was returned with a note. Presumed positive case of monkeypox identified in …. Whose responsibility is branch, limb removal in Denver?. U.S. Postal Service hiring 300 mail carriers due …. Lack of yearbook signings lead to forming of friendships. Temperatures close to...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado city ranked among 'best spots for cheap vacation' in US

It's always nice to go on vacation and come back without having to worry about all the money you've blown while being away. Thankfully, there are plenty of spots around the country that are worth checking out that might not break the bank. US News and World Report recently released their list of the country's 'best cheap vacation spots' and one place in Colorado made the cut.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arvada, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Commerce City, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Commerce City, CO
Government
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Lamborn and Boebert ‘Hold the Line’ at CO Springs Event

Friday’s Hold the Line conference at The Road Church in Colorado Springs featured a host of prominent political figures, including U.S. Representatives Doug Lamborn (R-CO) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO). Comprising nearly a third of Colorado’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives, Lamborn and Boebert addressed the crowd of evangelical Christians and discussed their political agendas within the context of their faith.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passport#Us State Department#Us Postal Service#Kdvr#The State Department#The U S Postal Service#The Postal Service#The Department Of State#Post Office
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Colorado

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year, to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Inspection Of Iconic DIA Roof Reveals ‘Critical’ Issues: ‘There Is Concern Of Failure’ With Some Cables

DENVER (CBS4) – An inspection of the celebrated tented roof over Denver International Airport in late 2021 revealed “critical” issues in some of the cables supporting the roof. Inspectors say some steel cables were “overloaded” and others were at risk of failure. “There is concern of failure in the 20 more severe cases,” wrote the inspectors. “Though we cannot say how soon a failure may happen, we do not recommend on waiting on replacement of these cables.” (credit: CBS) The report was delivered to airport managers Jan. 7, according to a CBS4 Investigation. Nearly five months later, DIA officials acknowledged “critical” repairs urged by...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Colorado safety campaign encourages drivers to stop speeding

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - On Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Transportation along with Colorado State Patrol, the Colorado Police Department, and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the launch of a new speeding campaign. WATCH FULL PRESSER at the top of this article. Statistics:. Between 2011 and 2020,...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: State board declares 'Thunderbirds' a crime

Don’t look up unless you’re a racist. The Air Force Thunderbirds thundered over Colorado Springs on Monday and Tuesday in preparation for the annual F-16 air show Wednesday after the Air Force Academy graduation. The show is so grandiose it draws people from around the country. It is a display of our culture’s commitment to freedom for all in the world’s most diverse society.
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy