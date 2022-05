HUTCHINSON — A man who escaped from the minimum security unit at Hutchinson Correctional Facility back on February 16th is now in the Reno County Correctional Facility. Gabriel Sanchez Jr. walked away from the prison just two weeks before he was to be released on a Reno County conviction for assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and fleeing/eluding local law enforcement. He was captured two days later.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO