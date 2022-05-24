ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Five GOP gov. candidates may be dropped from race

By Tim Skubick
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g6nwI_0fo6nMdq00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A report released Monday, if approved by the state board of canvassers, will see five Republican candidates for governor knocked off the August primary ballot, including James Craig and Perry Johnson.

The Republican chair of the state board must decide on Thursday whether five candidates for governor turned in phony petition signatures to nail a spot on the August primary ballot.

They include former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, millionaire Perry Johnson and State Police Captain Mike Brown.

“Died prior to the date of signing”: Report finds 68,000 invalid signatures

The State Election Bureau determined the candidates did not know about alleged fraud whereby petitions were signed by circulars sitting around a table.

The five candidates must convince a state board on Thursday that the staff got it wrong. If they lose, they can ask the courts to put them on the ballot.

One GOP analysis said this incident is “probably the biggest collapse in the history of gubernatorial politics.”

Comments / 1

