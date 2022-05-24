ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Evanston HS senior denied graduation walk after refusing to take Native American regalia off hat

By Tre Ward
CNN
CNN
 6 days ago
EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Nimkii Curley, a senior at Evanston Township High School, had been looking forward to graduation Sunday. And just as he was about to walk the stage, his plans were halted.

He was stopped just short of walking the stage for his diploma, and was told he wouldn't be allowed to do so unless he switched his cap and took off an item around his neck.

The 17-year-old had placed his Native American regalia on his graduation cap. He refused to switch it out or take it off.

"It's not just, like, a decorative thing," he said. "It's a religious belief to hold these feathers sacred."

By refusing to give over the sacred feather, he instead gave up his opportunity to take part in his graduation ceremony. He watched from the stands with his family, including his mom and sister.

"It's awful, and I am so proud," said Megan Bang, mother.

"He's always been a humongous role model for me. He's paved the way for change," said Miigis Curley, sister and fellow Evanston Township High School student.

The Evanston Township principal paid a visit to his home Monday morning, delivering his diploma in person.

"He apologized for the situation, and I appreciate that," Curley said.

Despite telling graduating students additional apparel or adornment is not allowed, in a statement school officials said they are "reviewing the graduation guidelines, particularly as they relate to acknowledging the history and stories of indigenous students."

While the family waits for official changes to be made, Nimkii said he'll be going to the University of Wisconsin-Madison to study Environmental Engineering.

Comments / 93

David
6d ago

His expression was of a personal nature and had literally nothing to do with the collective purpose of the ceremony. Allowing such personal expressions is an inappropriate distraction from all the regalia worn by students who earned their right to be honored and focused upon. Those sashes and cords and tassels have significance related to the school's mission. Removal from the ceremony was the warranted and respectful outcome on behalf of the collective community attending.

Reply(17)
17
ironman1957
6d ago

The principal showed up Monday because they realized they are in big trouble. Can you say “lawsuit”?

Reply(7)
25
Frank58
6d ago

rules are there for a reason. I remember we all were told at ETHS nothing on your gown or hat or tassel. most of us put it on the inside of hat for after grad pictures.

Reply
6
