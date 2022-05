Carolyn Janice Hetsler left this earthly realm on May 3, 2022, after a long battle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. She was 71 years old. Carolyn is survived by her loving husband Gary and two sons Justin and Marc. Carolyn was born and raised in Mitchell, South Dakota, with her four sisters and one brother. She graduated from Arizona State University and went on to raise her family in northern Oregon. Carolyn was a school teacher for over 30 years and was married to Gary for 51 years.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO