The second weekend of the 2022 CrossFit Semifinals has concluded, so we just got another batch of athletes for the 2022 CrossFit Games. Two Semifinals took place over the weekend of May 27-29, on two continents. The CrossFit Fittest in Cape Town happened in Stellenbosch, South Africa. However, the 2022 Mid-Atlantic CrossFit Challenge Semifinal attracted much more attention. The reason for that was its unbelievably stacked lineup, which was a perfect mix between experienced athletes and rising athletes of the sport.

SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO